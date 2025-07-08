A rock legend is embroiled in a planning row - over his wish for a new garden shed.

Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour a retrospective planning application to Camden Council after he removed a summerhouse and shed from his property in Hampstead, north London and replaced it with a new one.

His application states that the green replacement shed is "of modest size", "of traditional construction", and designed to ensure there is "no adverse impact on neighbouring amenity, such as loss of privacy or overshadowing".

But the 79-year-old’s claims have received a backlash from locals - who allege the new structure is "obtrusive, overbearing, and significantly more visually and physically intrusive than what stood there before".

The replacement shed in David Gilmour’s garden | Camden Council / SWNS

Submitting a lengthy objection online, Hampstead Hill Gardens Residents' Association (HHGRA) have urged Camden Council to reject Mr Gilmour's application - and asked that the shed be removed "as soon as possible" to "stop the continued harm to neighbourhood amenity".

They argue that the application is "deliberately misleading" - claiming that what Mr Gilmour has built "no longer complies with" the existing planning permission for the site.

HHGR chair, Audrey Mandela, writes: "Permission was granted to rebuild a shed on its original footprint, approximately two metres from the boundary. However, what has actually been built is abutting the boundary fence, in a substantively different and more intrusive location.

"The application should be rejected as the structure now in place is obtrusive, overbearing, and significantly more visually and physically intrusive than what was originally approved or what stood there before.

"The matter was raised with the applicant by residents of our road, who hoped to avoid the need for formal action. The applicant has reacted by submitting this retrospective application to pre-empt enforcement action.

"Although we understand that formal enforcement action may now be difficult due to the applicant having approached the council pre-emptively, that does not remove the fact that the current structure is materially different from what was permitted and is too harmful to amenity given that it provides no benefit other than to the applicant. We urge the council to send a strong rebuttal here to the applicant."

The summerhouse that was replaced by the new shed | Camden Council / SWNS

Other neighbours have also submitted complaints - with one saying the new shed is against the rear fence and therefore cannot be obscured with vegetation, as was the case with the old structure.

And another claims the building should be amended to allow a two-metre gap behind the shed - in order to "provide space for planting and wildlife".

Meanwhile, in a statement supporting Mr Gilmour's application, Whiteacre Planning say: "The shed is of a similar design to the previously approved summerhouse. [It] is painted green to minimise its visual impact and has a cedar shingle roof which will quickly silver down. It is of high quality design and build and is appropriate in this location."

The letter also rejects the notion that the shed would cause any adverse impact on neighbouring amenity.

It states: "Although the roof of the shed is above the height of the boundary fence, it will not lead to any overlooking, loss of privacy, or overshadowing."

The letter concludes then that Mr Gilmour's proposal should be "granted without delay" - as it "complies with all relevant local and national planning policy".

Camden Council has not yet set a date by which a decision should be made.