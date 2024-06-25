Plascom Road: Murder probe launched after man died and four others injured in Wolverhampton house fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Plascom Road at just after 1.10am along with colleagues from other emergency services.
Five people who were in the property at the time were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics and officers, who administered CPR at the scene. One man aged 26 sadly died in hospital on Tuesday morning while a 16-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition. A third person, a woman aged 52, suffered life-changing burns. Two other men, one in his 50s and a second in his 20s, have been discharged following treatment at hospital.
Supt Martin Hurcomb, of Wolverhampton Police, said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in one person losing their life, and four others being hurt. We’re working flat out to understand what happened and why, and who was responsible. “Forensic experts are examining the scene and the cordon is expected to remain in place for the rest of the day. Officers will be in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance, while detectives are also in the area to speak to witnesses and gather CCTV.” Anyone with any information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting log 218 of 25 June.