Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died and four others were injured in a house fire in Wolverhampton.

Officers were called to Plascom Road at just after 1.10am along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Five people who were in the property at the time were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene by paramedics and officers, who administered CPR at the scene. One man aged 26 sadly died in hospital on Tuesday morning while a 16-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition. A third person, a woman aged 52, suffered life-changing burns. Two other men, one in his 50s and a second in his 20s, have been discharged following treatment at hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died and four others were injured in a house fire in Wolverhampton. | Google Maps

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...