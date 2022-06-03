The Prime Minister was attending the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral

Boris Johnson was booed as he arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Prime Minister was attending the National Thanksgiving Service as part of the Jubilee celebrations with his wife Carrie.

What happened at St Paul’s Cathedral?

Some members of the crowd greeted their arrival with boos as they stepped out of his car.

However, there were also cheers for the Prime Minister from other onlookers.

Despite the awkward moment, neither Mr Johnson or his wife reacted to the boos which could be heard as they made their way up the steps to the cathedral.

Mr Johnson and his wife make their way up the steps.

Mr Johnson was among a number of politicians at the event. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was also attending.

While former prime ministers David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair were also seen in the cathedral.