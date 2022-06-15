During PMQs Sir Keir Starmer also said Boris Johnson was “gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island’

Boris Johnson was likened to Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt as Sir Keir Starmer accused him on playing “Jedi mind tricks” on the country.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer not only referenced Star Wars when he told Mr Johnson the “force just isn’t with him anymore”, but also made a Love Island quip.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister faced MPs during PMQs in the House of Commons where he was quizzed over the economy, strikes and Scottish Independence.

Boris Johnson was compared to Jabba the Hut and warned he could be booted out Love Island-style if he gave the public the “ick”.

What did Keir Starmer say about Jabba the Hut?

While quizzing the Prime Minister over the economy and upcoming strikes, Sir Keir used the iconic Star Wars film to make a point.

Sir Keir said: “He’s in Government, he could do something to stop the strikes. But he hasn’t lifted a finger. I don’t want the strikes to go ahead, but he does. He wants the country to grind to a halt so he can feed off the division.

“And as for his boasting about the economy, he thinks he can perform Jedi mind tricks on the country. ‘These aren’t the droids you’re looking for, no rules were broken, the economy is booming’. The problem is the force just isn’t with him any more.

“He thinks he’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, the truth is he’s Jabba the Hutt. Last week he stood there and boasted that we would continue to grow the economy, this week it turns out the economy shrank for the second month in a row. How does it help Britain to have an ostrich Britain with his head in the sand?”

The Prime Minister responded by saying: “There he goes again, running this country down… we’ve got the highest employment… we’ve got lower unemployment than France, Germany, Italy, Canada. We’ve got the highest number of people in payroll jobs.”

He added: “Just in the first five months of this year this country has attracted I think £16 billion of investment in its tech sector… three times as much as Germany, twice as much as France, he should be talking this country up, not running it down.”

How does Love Island fit into things?

In a later exchange the Labour leader brought up the popular show which is currently ongoing, telling Mr Johnson that like in the show he could get booted out for giving the public the “ick”.

He said: “He says the economy is booming when it’s shrinking. He’s gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island.

“The trouble is, Prime Minister, that I’m reliably informed that contestants that give the public the ‘ick’, get booted out.”

Mr Johnson replied: “We’re helping people with the cost of living, with £1,200. On July 14 the money will be going into people’s bank accounts. Why can we do that? Because we have the fiscal firepower to do it, because the economy is in a robust shape, with record numbers of people in payroll employment.”

He added: “He has the chance now to clear it up: he can oppose Labour’s rail strikes right now, he can disagree, I give him that opportunity, let him disagree with the union barons who would add to people’s costs in the coming weeks.”

Sir Keir countered: “I don’t want the strikes to go ahead. He does so he can feed on the division.”

How can I watch PMQs?