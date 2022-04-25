P&O Ferries fired 800 staff on the spot in March - a mass-sacking that led to UK-wide protests and holiday travel chaos at Dover

The mass sacking led to widespread protests and Easter travel chaos - particularly at the Port of Dover - while criminal and civil investigations have been launched into the controversial move by the ferry firm.

Public gaffes by the company’s CEO Peter Hebblethwaite have led to calls for his resignation from MPs, while a union boss has said Mr Hebblethwaite should be put “behind bars” for the mass sacking.

It has taken more than a month for the resumption of P&O Ferries services on the key route of Dover to Calais - a delay which has severely disrupted UK-EU trade.

So why did P&O Ferries cut so many jobs - and have services restarted?

Who owns P&O Ferries?

P&O Ferries is owned by DP World.

P&O Cruises is owned by a different corporation - Carnival - and therefore has nothing to do with the mass sacking.

DP World is a Dubai-based logistics company.

It runs some of the biggest ports, terminals and economic zones in the world, including London Gateway.

According to Reuters, DP World bought P&O Ferries for £322 million in February 2019 having previously owned it between 2006 and 2009.

It sold the company to its major shareholder - UAE state holding company Dubai World - in 2009.

Why did P&O Ferries fire 800 staff?

P&O Ferries cancelled all of its services “for a few days” on 17 March as it announced a major restructuring of its operations.

It said its business was no longer “viable” and that it therefore needed to fire 800 seafarers to guarantee its “future viability” - announcing the move to shocked staff via Zoom.

The company pointed to a £105 million loss it made in 2020 as a major factor in its decision - although the loss was covered by its owner DP World.

In its accounts for 2020, P&O Ferries said Covid-19 had significantly dented its business.

Passenger numbers plummeted from 7.8 million in 2019 to just 2.7 million in 2020, with freight crossings falling from 2.1 million to 1.95 million in that time.

However, the accounts said there had been “signs of recovery” in 2021.

A company insider told the PA news agency P&O Ferries conducted a study in 2021 to see how it could keep itself afloat.

The source said the firm calculated it would cost £309 million to keep the business going while consulting with staff over job losses.

In a statement released on the day of the sackings, P&O Ferries said its survival was “dependent on making swift and significant changes” and that without them, there was “no future” for the business.

P&O Ferries turned to cheaper agency workers after firing 800 staff - a move that prompted safety fears and led to four of its boats being detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Three of these boats are now back at sea.

On Monday (25 April), P&O rejected allegations reported by the BBC from the RMT Union that it had tried to get agency staff to agree to even lower wages.

The Government reacted furiously to the P&O Ferries sackings.

On 28 March, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps published a letter to P&O Ferries CEO Peter Hebblethwaite saying the mass sacking had left “the reputation of P&O Ferries and, I’m afraid, you personally in tatters”.

Both Mr Shapps and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson have called on Mr Hebblethwaite to resign, with Mr Shapps also calling for the firm to give “all 800 workers their jobs back on their previous terms, conditions and wages”.

But in a response to this letter, P&O Ferries said it would collapse if it handed the jobs back.

Mr Shapps has introduced plans to create “minimum wage corridors” on ferry routes between the UK and other nations.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Government to go further and cancel a £50 million freeports contract it has awarded to P&O Ferries' owner, DP World.

Ministers said such contracts are under review.

Are P&O Ferries services running?

Full P&O Ferries services have resumed between Liverpool and Dublin and Hull and Rotterdam.

The Cairnryan, Scotland to Larne, Northern Ireland route got back underway on Sunday (24 April).

P&O Ferries’ Dover to Calais services are still suspended more than a month on from the mass sackings.

However, the PA news agency has reported cross-Channel freight sailings are set to resume on Wednesday (27 April), with tourist sailing set to restart in early May.

What did P&O Ferries CEO Peter Hebblethwaite tell MPs?

On 24 March, P&O Ferries’ gaffe-prone chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite was grilled by MPs on the Transport Committee and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

He apologised to everyone impacted by the sackings, but also admitted the business had broken UK employment law.

Mr Hebblethwaite said there was "absolutely no doubt" that P&O Ferries was required to consult unions before sacking so many staff.

He also revealed new agency staff were being paid below the UK’s national minimum wage, with average hourly pay sitting at just £5.50 per hour - although he said this was “paying above” International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) standards.

The minimum wage in the UK for people aged 23 and over is £9.50 per hour.