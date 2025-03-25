Police have launched an investigation after the body of a newborn baby was found in a bag outside a church in Notting Hill. | Getty

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a newborn baby was found in a bag outside a church in Notting Hill.

Metropolitan police said they were called at 12.46pm on Tuesday (March 25) to Talbot Road in west London following the discovery. The baby was sadly declared dead at the scene.

They have now issued an urgent appeal for the mother to come forward “for her own welfare”.

The force said officers remain in the area and urgent enquiries are ongoing to locate the baby’s mother. At this stage, the police have not established the baby’s gender or exact age.

Superintendent Owen Renowden said: “This is an extremely sad and shocking matter and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances around what has taken place.

“This investigation is in the early stages and our immediate priority is to locate the baby’s mother, who we believe may have very recently given birth.

“If you are the baby’s mother and are reading this, please come forward to police or medical professionals. You must feel very frightened but please let us help – we are really worried about you and it is vitally important you get medical assistance and support. You can walk into any hospital, or a police station.”

Anyone who may have any information about this incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 3431/25March.”