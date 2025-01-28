Police chase mobility scooter in viral video after Sheffield shoplifting incident near Meadowhall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Meadowhall shopping centre and sparked widespread curiosity online.
The video footage, which quickly went viral, shows officers attempting to overtake and stop a woman riding a mobility scooter along Meadowhall Road, heading into Sheffield and away from Meadowhall.
According to police, the unusual pursuit was related to a reported shoplifting incident at Meadowhall shopping centre. South Yorkshire Police explained to The Star: “Yesterday (Sunday, January 26) at 12.25pm we received a call regarding a report of shoplifting at Meadowhall shopping centre."
The statement continued, “It is understood that a 33-year-old woman stole a high value of goods and left the scene, travelling on a mobility scooter along Weedon Street.”
Officers decided to follow the woman out of concern for her safety as she made her way away from the shopping area. The police have not provided further details on the outcome of the pursuit or whether the woman was arrested.