Police cordon off Kilburn High Road in London after reports of stabbing
A London road has been shut in both directions following a police incident
A busy road in London has been closed in both directors following reports of a major police incident. Pictures on social media show police have closed part of Kilburn High Road, near the train station after multiple people were reportedly stabbed outside the Old Bell pub.
Multiple police cars and a van can be seen parked outside the premises, while officers patrol the area. Metropolitan Police have been contacted for more information.