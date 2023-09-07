Telling news your way
Police descend on peaceful yoga class to reports of 'mass killing'
Police descend on Lincolnshire yoga class after resident saw people lying on floor and reported ‘mass killing’

Those taking part in a peaceful yoga session in a UK seaside town got more than they bargained for when police turned up responding to reports of a ‘mass killing’.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
54 minutes ago
A yoga class was interrupted by police after a concerned member of the public saw several people lying on the floor and raised the alarm. Those taking part in a peaceful yoga session at the Seascape Cafe inside the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire, got more than they bargained for when officers turned up on Wednesday (September 6) night.

Sharing details of what happened on their Facebook page, the cafe said someone had reported a “mass killing” after seeing people on the floor inside the building. They wrote: “If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30pm last night then please be reassured.

“They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation. Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response. I can’t imagine for one moment what would have being going through their minds on the way.”

The cafe regularly plays host to yoga classes in the evenings, with their Facebook post adding: “We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs. All in all, this situation turned out positive and we are of course grateful.”

Those taking part in a peaceful yoga session at the Seascape Cafe inside the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire (pictured) got more than they bargained for when police descended after reports of a ‘mass killing’.Those taking part in a peaceful yoga session at the Seascape Cafe inside the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire (pictured) got more than they bargained for when police descended after reports of a ‘mass killing’.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed the call was made at 8.56pm “with good intentions”. A spokesperson said in a statement to the PA news agency: “A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St Leonards.

“Officers attended and we’re happy to report everyone was safe and well.”

