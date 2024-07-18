Police investigate theft of medication, cash, and prescription pad from Vale of Leven Hospital
Vale of Leven Hospital in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, was targeted by thieves at around 9.30am on Tuesday (July 19). Cash as well as a prescription pad were also stolen.
Detective Constable Nic Neeson of Clydebank CID, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward. There was medication stolen during this theft and I would urge anyone who is offered or sees medication for sale not to accept and report this to us.
“It can be extremely dangerous to use medication that has not been prescribed by a qualified professional. Similarly, I would ask local pharmacies to be vigilant to any prescriptions presented to them which may not seem quite right.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0883 of July 16, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”