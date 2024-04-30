Police issue appeal to find three missing teenagers last seen in Ashton, Greater Manchester almost a week ago
Three teenagers have been missing since April 25 - police appeal for information now launched
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an appeal to find three teenagers, who have been missing for almost a week. Ffion, 15, Evelyn, 15 and Josh, 15 were last seen at Asda on Cavendish Street, Ashton in Greater Manchester on Thursday, April 25.
Greater Manchester Police said they have links to Tameside, Liverpool, and North Wales. The force said those with information should call 101 or 999 quoting incident number 1207 of 30/04/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.