Police have renewed their appeal for help to find a missing hiker last seen a month ago. David, 65, was last seen at the Carneddau area of Eryri in Snowdonia on January 9. Multi-agency searches have been ongoing following his disappearance, but David has not yet been found.

Chief Inspector David Cust said: “I’d like to thank partner agencies and the wider community for their support and assistance in searching for David, which are ongoing as weather conditions allow. I am appealing to anyone who has been out walking in the area and may have come across a large backpack, as seen in the image above, to contact us. We continue to support David’s family at this difficult time.”