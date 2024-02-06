Police issue fresh appeal to find missing 65-year-old hiker last seen in Snowdonia
A 65-year-old man remains missing a month on - police issue fresh appeal
Police have renewed their appeal for help to find a missing hiker last seen a month ago. David, 65, was last seen at the Carneddau area of Eryri in Snowdonia on January 9. Multi-agency searches have been ongoing following his disappearance, but David has not yet been found.
Chief Inspector David Cust said: “I’d like to thank partner agencies and the wider community for their support and assistance in searching for David, which are ongoing as weather conditions allow. I am appealing to anyone who has been out walking in the area and may have come across a large backpack, as seen in the image above, to contact us. We continue to support David’s family at this difficult time.”
Anyone who may have seen David, or any of the items described since his disappearance, are asked to contact them via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference Q004447.
