Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 10-year-old boy Henry last seen at home in Alton
Harry, from Alton, was last seen at his home at about 8.25am today (September 18). It is believed he may be with two other unknown teenage males in the Alton or Farnham area, and may be travelling by train.
Harry is white, about 4ft 1in and slim. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a white polo shirt, a blue jacket and a grey Nike rucksack.
The two teenagers are both described as white, aged 14-15 and about 5ft 2in. One of them is wearing a camouflage hoodie with a white logo on it, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. The other is wearing a full blue tracksuit with white stripes down the arms.
If anyone has any information regarding Harry’s whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240400659