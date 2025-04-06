Police issue urgent appeal to find missing girl, 8, last seen at family home in Scarborough

Gracie was reported missing at 11am on Sunday (April 6) in Scarborough. She was last seen by her family at home at 10.30am.
Gracie was reported missing at 11am on Sunday (April 6) in Scarborough. She was last seen by her family at home at 10.30am. | North Yorkshire Police
Police have issued an urgent appeal for information to find an eight-year-old girl who has been reported missing since Sunday morning.

Gracie was reported missing at 11am on Sunday (April 6) in Scarborough. She was last seen by her family at home at 10.30am.

Gracie is described as white, eight years old, mousy brown hair in a French plait, rosy cheeks, 4ft 11in tall with a stocky build. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue body warmer with shiny dots, a long white t-shirt, pink jogging bottoms, and purple trainers.




North Yorkshire Police said: “If you see a young girl matching Gracie’s description or photograph, please call 999 immediately so we can quickly confirm her safety. If you have any other information that could help us to find Gracie, please call us on 101 and speak to our Force Control Room.”

Please quote reference number 12250060663 when reporting information.

