Police launch investigation after deer found beheaded near Scotland cemetery in Inverness

A police investigation has been launched after a deer was found beheaded in the Scottish Highlands
By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago
A deer has been found beheaded near a cemetery in the Scottish Highlands. Police Scotland said it was alerted to the dead animal in woodland near to Tomnahurich Cemetery on Glenurquhart Road in Inverness at around 5.30pm on Monday (May 6).

A police investigation has been launched after a deer was found beheaded in the Scottish Highlands

Describing the incident as a “wildlife crime”, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Officers are appealing for information and witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward."

