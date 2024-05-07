Police launch investigation after deer found beheaded near Scotland cemetery in Inverness
A deer has been found beheaded near a cemetery in the Scottish Highlands. Police Scotland said it was alerted to the dead animal in woodland near to Tomnahurich Cemetery on Glenurquhart Road in Inverness at around 5.30pm on Monday (May 6).
Describing the incident as a “wildlife crime”, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Officers are appealing for information and witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward."