Police launch manhunt to find teenage suspect after girl, 15, raped near Chertsey Library

June 27
Police have launched an investigation after a 15-year-old girl was raped near a library in Essex.

Surrey Police said they received a report of a rape that took place in the area around Chertsey Library on the evening of Friday (June 27), at approximately 7pm.

The teenager was with a friend when they were approached by two males, one of whom later assaulted the girl. The police described the suspect as in his teens, with slicked back blonde hair. He was wearing a white jumper, blue jeans and white trainers.

Surrey Police said they received a report of a rape that took place in the area around Chertsey Library on the evening of Friday (June 27), at approximately 7pm. | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Mihai Kerekes said: "Incidents of this nature are extremely concerning, and we want to reassure the public that a full investigation is underway to identify the person involved.

"Should you have any information that can assist us in identifying the suspect, please contact us quoting PR/45250077899."

