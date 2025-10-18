Police officer misconduct hearing: Met Police officer sacked over spray tan business

A police officer has been sacked after a misconduct hearing found she had been running a spray tan business while claiming her mental health meant she could not go in to work.

A Metropolitan Police officer who claimed she was unable to attend work in person due to poor mental health while running a spray tan business has been sacked. Pc Jennifer Stowers offered spray tanning services for “weddings, parties, hen-does, and private home visits”, and won the 2024 GB Beauty Award for Spray Tan Artist of the year, a misconduct hearing was told on Friday (October 17).

She ran the company through an Instagram page between May 18 2023 and April 2 2025 – with her account now having more than 5,500 followers. During the same period, she had been performing her police duties from home, having claimed she could not attend work in person due to mental health issues.

The misconduct hearing in Sutton, south London, found Ms Stowers breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities, and that her actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Commander Katie Lilburn, who chaired the hearing, said: “The officer has lied to her line manager and operational health about the extent of her mental health issues… for her own benefit. What she said to her line manager and occupational health is entirely inconsistent with her posts on Instagram, which prove that she was able to attend a variety of social functions.”

Ms Stowers first informed her line manager that she could not return to work in person in 2023. On November 23 2023, she was referred to occupational health and was granted flexibility to work from home while she sought treatment.

But on April 2 2025, her line manager found an Instagram account called “Jennifer Stowers Tan” which advertised tanning services, with a post dated May 18 2023 confirming she was “happy to travel” to clients’ home addresses, the hearing was told. Another post offered prospective clients a “safe and sun-kissed tan from the comfort of their homes”, Lenata Poi, on behalf of the Met, told the hearing.

“This is an offer of travel on a social media site and I find it was posted to attract customers,” Ms Lilburn said. Ms Stowers also admitted during an interview on June 4 2025 that she “may have tanned clients when taking regular breaks” while she worked from home.

Asked about this admission at Friday’s hearing, Ms Stowers, who attended the hearing remotely, denied having done spray tanning on clients during work hours and said her Instagram posts were scheduled to enhance visibility. “I always completed all my work, almost,” she added.

She accepted she had a spray tanning business while on duty but denied dishonesty with regards to her ability to work. “It was just a hobby I was interested in, trying to make myself feel better, to be honest,” Ms Stowers said.

Referring to her GB Beauty Award, she added: “The award that I got, I paid for. So I know it looks good, but it’s not legitimate.”

Asked about her Instagram account, which has 5,538 followers, Ms Stowers told Ms Lilburn she had gained this following through an Instagram “follow loop” where users agree to follow each other to artificially boost numbers. She said: “I appreciate that 5,000 followers looks good, but I would only get about 50 people looking at my story – they are just random… I don’t even know what they are.”

She also claimed she did not make a profit from her business, adding she took money from clients “just to cover the products, or the petrol, or the solution” for spray tanning.

Ms Lilburn accepted Ms Stowers did suffer from mental health issues, but found her dishonest behaviour too serious to be addressed with a final warning, and she was dismissed without notice.