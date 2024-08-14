Brecon Close: Police release picture of man wanted for indecent exposure in Bournemouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dorset Police said between 9.30am and 9.40am on Sunday, July 14, a woman aged in her 70s was walking near the River Stour in the area of Brecon Close when she witnessed a man exposing himself.
Police Constable Andrew Kelly, of Bournemouth police, said: “This was understandably a distressing incident for the victim, and we have been carrying out enquiries to identify the individual involved.
“I am now in a position to issue an image of a person we would like to identify as part of our investigation and would urge anyone who recognises them to please make contact with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240108474. Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.