Police have released a picture of a baby girl who was tragically mauled to death by a pet dog at a home in Coventry.

Elle Doherty, aged seven months, had serious head injuries after being bitten by the dog, registered, according to police, as a Belgian Malinois.

Police were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday (June 16), along with with an ambulance. Elle received treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. She sadly died a short time later at the hospital.

The pet dog was removed from the home and humanely destroyed. Detectives investigating the case said they were satisfied no criminal offences had taken place. West Midlands Police, in a statement, said: “We were called to a property at Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday. Together with our ambulance colleagues we arrived within minutes.

“Elle Doherty, aged seven months, had received serious injuries to her head after being bitten by the family’s dog inside the home. Elle received treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Tragically, she died a short time later. Our thoughts remain with her family at this devastating time.