Police are renewing an appeal for information following a fatal accident that occurred in Brandon just over one year ago. Officers were called at around 5.40pm on April 15, 2023, to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the B1106 involving a Nissan Note and a Jeep Cherokee.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan sadly died at the scene. They were later identified as husband and wife Dilipan Sebastiampillai (aged 43) from Sri Lanka and Dorota Sebastiampillai (aged 41) from Poland who lived in Haringey. The driver of the Jeep was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A husband and wife were killed in a crash on the B1106 in Brandon last year

The inquests into their deaths was formally opened at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on May 26, 2023, where the crash was described as “head-on” and their injuries described as “unsurvivable”.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving on Thursday 20 April last year and questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. She currently remains on police bail pending further enquiries.