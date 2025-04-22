Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The father of a dad-of-three who died suddenly says his loss is a tragedy which has “changed everything”.

Ross Dominick died while out on his bike with friends, when a car pulled across his path.

His dad, Ian Dominick, has spoken about how the tragedy has shattered the family’s lives, and has joined a police road safety campaign in memory of the 35-year-old.

Ian said: “Ross was just an ordinary guy doing what he loved – out on a sunny day on a motorbike with his friends. And he never came home. We’re not the same people we were before – it changed everything. Our outlook on life now is just take every day as it comes, because you don’t know when it’ll be taken from you.

Ross Dominick, a 35-year-old father of three from Johnstone, died on Sunday, 23 July, 2023 when a car pulled across his path as he was riding with friends. The crash happened on the A82 at the entrance to the Buachaille Etive Beag car park, in Glencoe, where Ross sadly died at the scene. | Issued by Police Scotland

“His family haven’t had the opportunity to grow up with him, he hasn’t had the opportunity to see his family grow up. My message to everyone using the roads is simple – open your eyes and look again. If you can’t do that, you shouldn’t be on the roads. Everyone deserves to get home safely.”

Inspector Ally Johnson, from Police Scotland’s National Motorcycle Unit said: “Motorcyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users. They have far less protection than those in cars, and when things go wrong, the consequences can be devastating.

“We’re encouraging motorcyclists to take their time, understand the risks, and enjoy the roads safely – particularly when overtaking, on bends or approaching junctions. As part of that, we’d encourage riders to consider opportunities like Rider Refinement, a one-day course, that helps improve skills and build awareness of the risks involved.

“Other road users also have a responsibility to look out for motorcyclists, especially at junctions where visibility can be limited. Everyone has a part to play in keeping the roads safe.”

Ian Dominick with Inspector Ally Johnson | Police Scotland

Ross, from Johnstone, died on Sunday, July 23, 2023 on the A82 at the entrance to the Buachaille Etive Beag car park, in Glencoe. He died at the scene.

The police campaign follows the publication of a joint study with Transport Scotland examining motorcycle fatalities between January 2015 and August 2024. The study found that 269 people – including 253 riders and 16 passengers – were killed during that period. Despite accounting for less than one per cent of traffic, motorcyclists represented 18 per cent of all road fatalities in Scotland.

Anyone interested in attending a Rider Refinement course can find more information and book a place via the Institute of Advanced Motorists website or by searching ‘Rider Refinement Scotland’ online.