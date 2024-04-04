Police Scotland name 88-year-old mobility scooter rider killed in fatal crash with two cars in Paisley
A mobility scooter rider who died following a crash in Paisley has been named. George Johnston died after the mobility scooter he was on crashed into two other cars on Gauze Street at the junction with Silk Street at around 8pm on Monday, April 1.
The 88-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later. The road was closed for around seven hours. Police have since appealed to witnesses to come forward to help them with their investigation.
Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “Our thoughts remain with George’s family and friends at this difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”
