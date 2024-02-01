Police search for missing Tibshelf teenager Lola, 15, amid concern for her safety
The teenage girl is believed to have last been seen yesterday at a branch of Tesco Extra
Police are searching for a missing teenager girl amid concerns for her safety. Lola, 15, was reported missing on Monday (January 28) from the Tibshelf area. However she is reported to have last been seen a Tesco Extra on Whittington Moor in Chesterfield on Wednesday (January 31).
Derbyshire Police said: "She is described as being around 5ft 3in with very long brown hair. Lola was wearing a black hoodie, black gilet, black jogging bottoms and dark coloured walking boots. Lola has connections to Chesterfield and Clay Cross."
Those who have information around Lola's whereabouts have been urged to get in touch with authorities by Derbyshire Police. You can contact police via the online contact form, a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or via X (formerly Twitter), or by phoning 101. All reports should quote reference 1342 of 29 January.
