Police are searching for 15-year-old Lola after the teen went missing on Wednesday, January 31. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Police are searching for a missing teenager girl amid concerns for her safety. Lola, 15, was reported missing on Monday (January 28) from the Tibshelf area. However she is reported to have last been seen a Tesco Extra on Whittington Moor in Chesterfield on Wednesday (January 31).

Derbyshire Police said: "She is described as being around 5ft 3in with very long brown hair. Lola was wearing a black hoodie, black gilet, black jogging bottoms and dark coloured walking boots. Lola has connections to Chesterfield and Clay Cross."

Advertisement

Advertisement