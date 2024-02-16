Police are searching for missing teens Klaudia Biala and Ellie Whelan, who were last seen in the Oak Road area of Sittingbourne. (Credit: Kent Police)

Police are searching for two missing teenage girls who were last seen on Thursday evening. Klaudia Biala, aged 14, and Ellie Whelan, aged 13, were last seen in the Oak Road area of Sittingbourne between 9pm and 9.40pm on Thursday, February 15.

Kent Police officers believe that the girl may be together, with Klaudia also having connections to London. Kent Police said: "Klaudia is described as white and around five feet and two inches tall, with a slim build. She has dark-blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, and a black puffer-style jacket.

"Ellie is described as white and around five feet and three inches tall, with a slim build. She was last seen wearing black Nike Air Pro trousers, a navy Puma top, a black fur coat, and white trainers, with a black Gucci bag."