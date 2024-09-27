Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have surrounded a church after concerns for a man who is inside.

Norfolk Constabulary officers were called just before 4pm yesterday over fears about the safety of a man inside St Martin’s Church in Cromer Road, Overstrand, a village on the county’s north coast.

A statement issued this morning confirmed that police are still there, more than 16 hours later.

It said: “Officers are currently in attendance and the public is asked to avoid the area. We do not believe there is an immediate risk to the public at this time.”