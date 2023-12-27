Officers found the driver with 96 points on their licence during checks for Operation Lightning, a road safety initiative

Police stop Staffordshire driver who had 'unbelievable' 96 points on their licence. (credit: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit)

Police have seized the vehicle of a driver who had 96 points on his licence amid routine checks during a road safety initiative. The force posted on X on Boxing Day that the driver was already disqualified and had no insurance.

A spokesperson for the police said they would be asking the CPS to make representations for a custodial sentence due to the clear lack of care for the law. The motorist was pulled over by police in North Staffordshire. The action was carried out as part of Operation Lightning, a force wide initiative which focuses on road safety.

