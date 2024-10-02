Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning about a fake Universal Credit app available for download, cautioning that it may not be secure.

The fake app claims to offer features such as applying for advance payments, making account changes, and viewing statements, but it is not affiliated with the official government system.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: "We’ve been made aware of a fake Universal Credit app that is available to download. This is not the official app for Universal Credit and may not be secure."

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is currently investigating the app. Authorities are advising anyone who has already downloaded it to uninstall the app immediately and access their Universal Credit accounts only through the official government website.

Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid third-party apps that claim to offer official services, as these could put personal and financial data at risk. Further updates will be provided by the DWP as the investigation continues.