Police have issued a stern warning to motorists about the dangers of sitting inside their vehicles after a breakdown on motorways, following a crash on the M6.

On Friday night (November 30), Staffordshire Police’s Road Crime Team responded to a collision involving a severely damaged car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but officers said the outcome could have been drastically worse had the occupants remained inside the vehicle.

In a statement shared on social media, the police said: “This is a prime example why you do not sit within your vehicle if you break down on the motorway. Should the occupants have been sitting within the vehicle, it would have been a very different story.”

The incident involved a car, suspected to be a BMW based on the picture, that sustained extensive damage in the crash. The photos show the vehicle with its front end completely crushed and the back severely damaged.

One user commented on X: “Sound advice. Remarkable how the main front cockpit is largely intact, a testament to modern safety design features.”