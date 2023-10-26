Remembrance Day: Royal British Legion debuts new plastic-free poppy redesign
The Royal British Legion unveiled its first plastic-free poppy made entirely from recyclable paper
Remembrance in 2023 will have a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach this year. Poppies to commemorate those who have served in the armed forces will be plastic-free - a first for the Royal British Legion.
The charity which organises the annual Poppy Appeal to support members and veterans of the British Armed Forces. The new-look poppy has flowers made from paper, produced from a blend of renewable fibres which people can recycle at home.
The poppies - which will be available to buy from volunteers or in major supermarkets - have a black centre embossed with 'Poppy Appeal' and no longer come with a plastic stem or middle.
The poppies can still be fastened with a pin in the paper stem or worn in a buttonhole, and a stick-on version is also available.
Some older plastic stocks will still be sold to clear them out, while these can also be recycled at Sainsbury's supermarkets.
A statement on the Royal British Legion's X account read: "The Royal British Legion’s 2023 #PoppyAppeal launches today with our new plastic-free poppy.
"Made entirely from paper, the plastic-free poppy is available alongside stock of the existing poppy to reduce waste.
"Since its emergence as a symbol of #Remembrance poppies have come in many shapes and sizes, and 2023 sees the biggest change in the poppy’s design for a generation.
"Your poppy shows you care and helps us continue our vital work supporting the Armed Forces community."
You can find more information at the Royal British Legion website.