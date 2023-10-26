The Royal British Legion unveiled its first plastic-free poppy made entirely from recyclable paper

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Remembrance in 2023 will have a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach this year. Poppies to commemorate those who have served in the armed forces will be plastic-free - a first for the Royal British Legion.

The charity which organises the annual Poppy Appeal to support members and veterans of the British Armed Forces. The new-look poppy has flowers made from paper, produced from a blend of renewable fibres which people can recycle at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poppies - which will be available to buy from volunteers or in major supermarkets - have a black centre embossed with 'Poppy Appeal' and no longer come with a plastic stem or middle.

99-year-old D-Day veteran John Roberts, who served in the Royal Navy for 40 years, holding the new plastic-free paper poppy Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The poppies can still be fastened with a pin in the paper stem or worn in a buttonhole, and a stick-on version is also available.

Some older plastic stocks will still be sold to clear them out, while these can also be recycled at Sainsbury's supermarkets.

A statement on the Royal British Legion's X account read: "The Royal British Legion’s 2023 #PoppyAppeal launches today with our new plastic-free poppy.

Poppies throug the years (The Royal British Legion/PA Wire)

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Made entirely from paper, the plastic-free poppy is available alongside stock of the existing poppy to reduce waste.

"Since its emergence as a symbol of #Remembrance poppies have come in many shapes and sizes, and 2023 sees the biggest change in the poppy’s design for a generation.

"Your poppy shows you care and helps us continue our vital work supporting the Armed Forces community."