A dangerous creature has washed up on a UK beach - sparking a warning.

Coastguard officers have revealed that Portuguese Man O’War have been washed up at a beach.

They have told people not to touch them even if they appear dead, as their tentacles “can still deliver a painful sting”.

A Portuguese Man O'War | Port Talbot coastguard

The coastguard has also given advice on what to do if anyone is stung by the creatures, whose tentacles can reach 100ft long.

Anyone who is injured should rinse the affected areas with sea water, not freshwater, says the coastguard, and should remove the tentacles using an object - not your hand - like a credit card. Then the stung areas should be put in hot water - as hot as is tolerable - for at least half an hour to neutralise the toxins. It’s wise to seek medical advice from HM Coastguard or a doctor.

The Portuguese Man O’War have been reported on Aberavon beach in South Wales, and the warning has come from the Port Talbot coastguard.

Anyone who needs to report a coastal emergency can call 999 and ask for the coastguard.