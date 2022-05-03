Post Office workers are staging a one-day strike as 114 branches close and cash operations are disrupted more widely

A Post Office strike over pay has forced 114 branches to close across UK (Photo: Getty)

No cash deliveries or collections will happen from the 11,500 sub-post offices around the UK, as 114 Crown Post Offices will close for 24 hours.

Royal Mail workers are staging a protest against the “degrading” real-term pay cut as unions are angry over a pay freeze in 2021-2022 and a 2% rise in 2022-23.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the Post Office Strike, and why are the workers striking? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Post Office Strike?

Post Office workers are striking today (Tuesday 3 May 2022) in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) voted for industrial action in April, which was approved by 97.3% of the union’s Post Office members.

About 2,000 members will join the strikes, including counter staff, clerical workers, and those in administration and call centres.

Why are Post Office workers striking?

Workers are striking over a pay freeze for 2021 and the offer of a 2% increase from April in 2022, alongside a £250 one-off lump sum.

Post Office Postal Assistants, which make up a large part of the workforce, currently earn less than £24,000 per year, the CWU said. The action is designed to force the organisation to support workers during the cost of living crisis.

Andy Furey, CWU assistant secretary, called the Royal Mail’s offer “an insult”, adding that responsibility for the first national strike for a “number of years” lies “100%” with Post Office senior management.

He said in a statement: “Despite this union’s best attempts to avoid strike action, the Post Office has displayed no interest whatsoever in meaningful negotiations.

“As such, workers have delivered an overwhelming mandate for strike action.

“The current offer of a mere 2% pay rise over two years is nothing short of an insult to these key workers who provided exemplary services to this nation during the pandemic.

“As the cost of living crisis mounts, working people across the country are facing stark realities.

“This isn’t any less true of Post Office employees, who deserve far better than the degrading offer currently on the table.

“Post Office management needs to understand that by undervaluing these workers, they have provoked real anger across the country.

“We urge them to get round the table with us and reach a decent, fair agreement that shows respect for Britain’s key workers who kept post offices open for society during the pandemic.”

Which branches are affected by the Post Office strikes?

Crown Post Offices are the Royal Mail’s larger branches that people can find on UK high streets.

These branches are managed by Post Office Limited, which is under Government control.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We have been notified by the CWU that they have instructed their members to take strike action on Tuesday, May 3.

“We want to assure our customers that the vast majority of our 11,500 branches are unaffected by this decision and will remain open throughout the day.”

Workers at branches in Belfast and Glasgow were pictured on picket lines this morning, but the limited action could lead to more strikes.