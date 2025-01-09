Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are growing fears of blackouts in the UK as plunging temperatures put a huge strain on power supply.

Fears have been raised over blackouts as the plummeting temperatures put a huge strain on the UK’s energy supply. Yesterday (January 9) the National Energy System Operator (NESO) called for increased electricity generation.

The notice issued by NESO also asked electricity suppliers to declare any “additional demand control available”, which can include asking factories to temporarily switch off to save power. It is reported the cold temperatures, combined with low wind create the ‘perfect storm for power cuts.

However, in the statement released by NESO, they say there is no suggestion at present that the blackouts or power cuts are “imminent”. A spokesperson for NESO said on Wednesday: "Following the Electricity Margin Notice last night a Capacity Market Notice has now been issued for this evening starting from 4.30pm.

"Both of these notices are part of NESO's operational toolkit and are routine tools used most winters. These notices are to inform the energy industry of the need for additional electricity supplies to maintain the operational reserve NESO holds whilst operating the national electricity network.

"These notices do not mean that electricity supplies are at risk or that there is not enough electricity to meet demand."

NESO is the nationalised energy system operator for the United Kingdom. Previously owned by National Grid plc, when it was known as National Grid ESO, it is a public corporation which operates both the electricity and gas distribution systems. The system was expected to have a shortfall of 1700 megawatts (MW) last night with power companies urged to add more capacity to provide a better supply safety net.