Young pregnant woman dies after being knocked down by a car
A pregnant woman has died after being knocked down by a car in Northern Ireland. Valeria Amorim, 28, was involved in a road traffic accident in Belleek, County Fermanagh, on Monday (February 19). She was six months pregnant and died at the scene, our sister title the Newsletter reports.
Police were called following reports of a collision involving a car and three pedestrians. Two other people were tended to by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody at this time. Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service's Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses.
Anyone with any dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1723 of 19/02/24.