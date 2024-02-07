Premier Foods recall Ambrosia My Mini Pots custard over fears they contain pieces of plastic
A popular custard brand has been recalled due to the possible presence of plastic. Food Safety Agency said Premier Foods is taking various Ambrosia My Mini Pots off the shelves over fears that they may contain pieces of plastic, making the products unsafe to eat.
The affected products are Ambrosia My Mini Custard Pots Pack (size 6 x 55g), Ambrosia My Mini 30% Less Sugar Custard Pots Pack, and Ambrosia My Mini Rice Pots Pack (size 6 x 55g) all with best before dates between April 2024 and October 2024.
FSA said: "These products may contain pieces of plastic which presents a possible choking hazard and makes them unsafe to eat. If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."
For more information contact Ambrosia online via its website or call customer services on 0800 085 3959.
