Prestwick Beach: Police launch investigation after human leg found in South Ayrshire
Police are investigating after a human leg was found on a beach.
Officers were called to the scene on Prestwick Beach in South Ayrshire on the morning of June 10. Police Scotland said investigations are under way.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10.45am on Tuesday, June 10 2025, we received a report that human remains had been discovered on Prestwick Beach.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”