Prestwick Beach: Police launch investigation after human leg found in South Ayrshire

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

16th Jun 2025, 5:46pm
Police are investigating after a human leg was found on a beach.

Officers were called to the scene on Prestwick Beach in South Ayrshire on the morning of June 10. Police Scotland said investigations are under way.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10.45am on Tuesday, June 10 2025, we received a report that human remains had been discovered on Prestwick Beach.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

