MPs recently voted to take a pay rise, with Boris Johnson’s pay packet also increasing

As the cost of living continues to increase for millions of people, attention turns to our elected leaders.

The government has long been criticised for the salary of both MPs and the prime minister being out of touch with the country, and the heat was turned up on this once again after a vote passed in which raised these salaries higher.

Boris Johnson has now resigned as Prime Minister, but during his time on power, he earned a pretty wage packet.

But what exactly does the Prime Minister get paid? And how does it compare to other countries?

What is Boris Johnson’s salary?

As of 2022, the total annual salary which the prime minister is entitled to is £161,401.

This is split between the salary for the role of prime minister, which is £79,496, while the remaining amount comes from Mr Johnson’s role as an MP.

Salary amounts can change from year-to-year.

The job also comes with perks such as the right to live at 10 Downing Street and access to the prime minister’s official residence, Chequers.

Despite being much higher than the ONS UK average of £31,285, his salary is actually lower than other world leaders.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau earns more than £200,000 annually, while the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earns more than £280,000 each year.

US President Joe Biden is one of the highest paid world leaders, with an annual salary of £300,000.

What is Boris Johnson’s net worth?

Mr Johnson is believed to have a net worth of around £1.4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, own a £1.2m London residence.

He also owns a 20% stake in his family's Exmoor estate.

Prior to working as a prime minister, Mr Johnson worked as a journalist and author, and was paid for public speaking appearances.

What is the salary of an MP?

As of April 2022, the annual salary for an MP in the UK is £84,000.

This was increased from £81,932 after members of parliament voted through a 2.7% pay rise in line with the average public sector pay rises.

Alongside a healthy pay packet, MPs are also entitled to expenses for any costs they may incur to complete their job.

This includes employing staff, travel and accommodation in London and costs of running an office.