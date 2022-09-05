Liz Truss has been elected as leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister of the country, with the former foreign secretary also in line for a significant pay rise

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the cost of living continues to increase for millions of people, attention turns to our elected leaders.

Liz Truss has just been elected as leader of the Conservative Party, and as the new prime minister of the UK, earning 81,326 party membership votes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former foreign secretary will take up the mantle on 6 September when she is inducted by the Queen at Balmoral Castle.

Not only will Mr Truss take over as leader of the country, but she is also in line for a very pretty pay increase as a result.

But what exactly does the Prime Minister get paid? And how does it compare to other countries?

Here’s everything you need to know.

As prime minister, Boris Johnson takes away a tidy pay packet - here’s how much he earns. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is the UK prime minister’s salary?

As of 2022, the total annual salary which the prime minister is entitled to is £161,401.

This is split between the salary for the role of prime minister, which is £79,496, while the remaining amount comes from their role as an MP.

Salary amounts can change from year-to-year.

The job also comes with perks such as the right to live at 10 Downing Street and access to the prime minister’s official residence, Chequers.

Despite being much higher than the ONS UK average of £31,285, the prime minister’s salary is actually lower than other world leaders.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau earns more than £200,000 annually, while the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earns more than £280,000 each year.

US President Joe Biden is one of the highest paid world leaders, with an annual salary of £300,000.

What is Liz Truss’s net worth?

As the newest prime minister, attention has turned to Ms Truss’s experience, and also her net worth.

According to MoneyTransfers.com, the new leader is worth around £8.4million.

Before life as an MP, Ms Truss’s muli-million pound fortune comes from her accountancy career at oil company Shell, as well as authoring and publishing many books.

Ms Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader after Boris Johnson resigned from the role in July 2022.

Mr Johnson is believed to have a net worth of around £1.4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, own a £1.2m London residence.

He also owns a 20% stake in his family's Exmoor estate.

Prior to working as a prime minister, Mr Johnson worked as a journalist and author, and was paid for public speaking appearances.

What is the salary of an MP?

As of April 2022, the annual salary for an MP in the UK is £84,000.

This was increased from £81,932 after members of parliament voted through a 2.7% pay rise in line with the average public sector pay rises.

Alongside a healthy pay packet, MPs are also entitled to expenses for any costs they may incur to complete their job.

This includes employing staff, travel and accommodation in London and costs of running an office.