The eldest royal grandchild is celebrating his 10th birthday, with a newly released photograph of the young royal

Kensington Palace has released a new photograph of Prince George to mark his 10th birthday.

The young royal has been photographed by royal favourite Millie Pilkington. The photographer has been present to mark the birthdays of many of the royal children, including the siblings of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It also marks a move away from George being photographed by his mother, the Princess of Wales, who has traditionally taken his birthday portrait in previous years.

The image shows a smiling George sitting on the steps outside of Windsor Palace earlier this month. Prince George is celebrating his 10th birthday on Saturday 22 July.

He has been busy over the past few weeks. The young prince has just wrapped up his first year at his brand new school, Lambrook School in Berkshire. He began at the school in September alongside his siblings after the family made a permanent move to Windsor last year.

He was also seen enjoying the action at Wimbledon final alongside his mother from the Royal Box. He watched on as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic, after he was seen chatting to eight-year-old Mu’awwiz Anwar, who was nominated to perform the coin toss.

Prince George has been photographed by royal favourite Millie Pilkington in a newly-released portrait for his 10th birthday. (Credit: Kensington Palace/PA Media)

The sporting spectacles continued for young George as he also visited Lord's cricket ground on a day out with his father, Prince William earlier this month. The pair were spotted watching the second Ashes test match from a box inside the stadium.

He also made a private visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire with his family. He was seen sitting in the cockpit of a C-17 transport aircraft during the visit.