Donald Trump’s golf course in Turnberry, Scotland was targeted overnight by activists protesting his Gaza plans.

The group Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the action, citing the US administration’s plans and threats regarding the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Activists entered the 800-acre resort and painted "GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE" in three-metre-high letters across the lawn of the South Ayrshire course. They also spray-painted the clubhouse and dug up parts of the greens, including some of the course’s most prestigious holes, which have been used in multiple Open Championships.

A spokesperson from Palestine Action said: "Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes. To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance. We will continue to take action against US-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland."

Trump recently declared his intent to "clean out the whole thing" and forcibly displace its population. Last week, an AI-generated video was released showing Trump alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a fictional ‘Trump Gaza’ resort.

The proposed displacement of Gaza’s population has been widely condemned, with international bodies warning that forced transfers could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. Trump also issued a message stating, "To the People of Gaza: A beautiful future awaits, but not if you hold hostages. If you do, you are DEAD."

This latest protest follows reports that the Trump administration has approved the shipment of 40,000 bombs to Israel, including thousands of bunker-buster bombs used in previous attacks.