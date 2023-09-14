Rohan Godhiana died two days after drinking a protein drink due to an underlying health condition

Rohan Godhania, 16, of Ealing, west London, who fell ill after drinking a protein shake on August 15 2020 (PA)

Further calls are being made by a coroner to have health warnings added to protein shakes following a 16-year-old boy's death just two days after he drank one. An inquest heard how teenager Rohan Godhania became unwell after consuming a supplement product.

Tom Osborne, a senior coroner for Milton Keynes, has said protein drinks should have warnings about potential health risks after the teenager died due to his undiagnosed genetic condition.

The 16-year-old - who along with his family had previously ignored advice from neurologists to be tested for ammonia - was found to suffer from Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC) – a disorder that prevents the breakdown of ammonia. Ammonia is a waste product made by the body when digesting protein.

The boy from Ealing, West London, died in August 2020 only a couple of days after he consumed a shake he made from a tub of Ultimate Sports Nutrition (USN) protein powder purchased from Tesco.

Now along with calls from his mother for health warnings to be added to the product, the coroner has written to NHS England and the Food Standards Agency to urge the use of “prominent” warnings on protein products.

Rohan Godhania and his mother, Pushpa Godhania

According to the Telegraph, he said: "Supplements were “easily accessible to the general public” but current labelling failed to “adequately inform consumers” about the potentially fatal dangers posed to individuals with urea cycle disorder.

"The inquest heard Rohan consumed a “high protein” drink and was admitted to West Middlesex Hospital on Aug 16, 2020, but his hyperammonaemia and OTC deficiency were not diagnosed."

In his conclusion, Mr Osborne said ignoring advice to carry out an ammonia screening was a “lost opportunity” as it may “on the balance of probabilities have prevented his death”.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths report, the coroner revealed “matters giving rise to concern” that had arisen throughout Rohan’s inquest about the treatment of teenagers within the NHS and guidance for testing for ammonia.

One issue concerned whether teenagers aged 16 to 18 should be treated as adults and another was over “the lack of guidance for testing ammonia levels."

Mr Osborne added that evidence throughout the inquest meant there was still “a risk that future deaths will occur”.

“High protein supplements and drinks are easily accessible to the general public, yet their labels fail to adequately inform consumers about the potential dangers posed to individuals with urea cycle disorders, such as Ornithine Transcarbamylase deficiency,” he said.

“This genetic disorder can lead to severe medical emergencies, requiring immediate medical intervention to prevent life-threatening complications.