Protesters have clashed with police outside a hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fireworks were let off and eggs were thrown outside the hotel - the latest demonstration to happen outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex after a 38-year-old man was accused of sexual assault.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu denied trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, a man was arrested on suspicion of affray following reports of an assault during Sunday’s protest, police said.

Protestors clash with police in Epping | X

“We have closed a section of High Road, Epping, for the safety of the public and those protesting,” Essex Police said.

“We will not tolerate any criminality on our streets, whether linked to protesting or not,” the force added.

“One man has already been arrested at today’s protest on suspicion of affray following reports of an assault near The Bell Hotel in Epping on Sunday July 13. He will be taken into custody while our inquiries continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident has become a magnet for right-wing anti-immigration feeling, such as that expressed in this X account which says “We want our country back!”

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Disruption and offending is never an appropriate response, no matter the strength of feeling in this case, and on this issue. People protesting peacefully, lawfully and responsibly cause us – and the wider public – no concern.

“However, we can never, and will never, tolerate criminal behaviour of any sort and anyone identified as committing crime will be dealt with robustly.”

Police later said one officer had sustained a minor neck injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Supt Anslow said: “I am sure those living in Epping have concerns following tonight. I share those concerns. We know the people who carried out these crimes do not represent Epping or Essex.

“Nothing about the offending we saw tonight is representative of these communities, or the peaceful event that ended before this started. This was crime. Our detectives are already working through the footage of this evening – from our officers bodyworn camera, from our drones and from social media – and where offences are identified we will take action.”