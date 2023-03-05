Pubs will be allowed to open for extended hours over the bank holiday weekend

Pubs, clubs and bars will be allowed to stay open into the early hours over the Coronation weekend.

Venues across England and Wales are able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours between Friday 5 May and Sunday 7 May to celebrate the crowning of Charles III. Home Secretary Suella Braverman will extend licensing hours from the normal 11pm to 1am to allow people to “enjoy an extra pint or two”.

The move was backed by a leading body in the hospitality sector as well as 77% of the public who took part in a month-long consultation. Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 allows Braverman to lay the order before Parliament on Monday (6 March) to give permission for premises to stay open longer to mark occasions of exceptional significance.

The country will get an extra day off on 8 May to mark the King’s coronation. Events will be spread out across the weekend with the crowning taking place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday, street parties and a concert will be held on the Sunday and the nation will have the day off on the Monday.

Here is all you need to know:

How late can pubs and clubs open over Coronation weekend?

The licensing laws will be extended to allow punters in England and Wales to have an extra couple of hours in pubs, bars and clubs over the bank holiday weekend. The hours will be extended to 1am from 11pm.

Why has the change been made?

Home Secretary Braverman explained: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration. That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic Coronation weekend.

“Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign.”

Emma McClarkin OBE, chief executive officer of the British Beer and Pub Association, added: “This is a timely boost for the pub industry. In the midst of an acutely challenging period, I am sure our pubs will look to mark this joyous occasion by hosting special events and parties as part of national celebrations.

“The announcement of extended opening hours will help us all to mark this important event. It is sure to be a time for community and celebration, and the great British pub is always right at the heart of both, so I would encourage everyone to head down to their local and raise a toast to His Majesty during the Coronation weekend.”

What else is happening over Coronation weekend?

The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May. It will be followed by the Royal Family making an appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.