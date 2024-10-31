Quarredon Leas Park: Police launch investigation after girl allegedly raped in Aylesbury park

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

31st Oct 2024, 5:21pm
Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was allegedly raped in a park.

The girl was reportedly attacked in Quarredon Leas Park in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire between 5.45pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday (October 29). The girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Most Popular

A police cordon was put up around the park for two days following the alleged attack. No details have been released about the suspect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A girl was reportedly raped in Quarredon Leas Park in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.placeholder image
A girl was reportedly raped in Quarredon Leas Park in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. | Getty

Detective Inspector Kirsty Bishop said: "I appreciate incidents such as this will cause concern in the local community. However, we are making fast-time enquiries and our investigation is progressing.

"The victim is being supported at this time, and a scene-watch is currently still in place. I would urge anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident or has any information that may assist the investigation to please call us."

Anyone with information can call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43240523035.

Related topics:Aylesbury
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice