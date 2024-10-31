Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was allegedly raped in a park.

The girl was reportedly attacked in Quarredon Leas Park in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire between 5.45pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday (October 29). The girl is being supported by specialist officers.

A police cordon was put up around the park for two days following the alleged attack. No details have been released about the suspect.

Detective Inspector Kirsty Bishop said: "I appreciate incidents such as this will cause concern in the local community. However, we are making fast-time enquiries and our investigation is progressing.

"The victim is being supported at this time, and a scene-watch is currently still in place. I would urge anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident or has any information that may assist the investigation to please call us."

Anyone with information can call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43240523035.