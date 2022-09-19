LiveQueen Elizabeth II - latest: Queen’s coffin seen for last time in public at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in Windsor after a historic state funeral
The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in Windsor.
The committal service at St George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle saw the Queen’s coffin seen for the final time in public, before it was lowered into the Royal Vaults.
The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey earlier in the day to remember the late monarch, with crowds also gathering in London to pay their respects.
Queen’s state funeral - live
The Queen laid to rest during private ceremony
The Queen has been laid to rest during a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Members of the Queen’s closest family were due to attend the final service inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel of St George’s Chapel.
The service, which has been held away from the public and television cameras, will also see the Queen reunited with her late husband, Prince Philip, as they are buried together.
The Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault
The Queen’s coffin has been seen for the final time in public, as it descended into the Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel.
Mourners gathered at the chapel for the final committal service, where the Dean of Windsor recited Psalm 103 as the Queen’s coffin was lowered.
He said: “Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul.”
The service ended with a short rendition of the national anthem.
A private burial ceremony is due to take place at around 7:30pm this evening, where the late monarch will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Prince Philip.
The Queen’s coffin reaches Windsor Castle
The hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin has reached Winsdor Castle, where a committal serivce will take place for her late Majesty.
The committal service will take place at St George’s Chapel, and will begin shortly at 4pm.
Memebers of the Queen’s close family will be in attendance, including King Charles and her other children.
She is due to be buried beside her late husband, Prince Philip, following the end of the service.
Queen’s corgis attending committal service
The Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy, are walked inside Windsor Castle ahead of the committal service at 4pm.
The Queen begins Long Walk procession to Windsor
The royal procession carrying the Queen’s coffin has begun its procession down the Long Walk to Windsor Castle.
Crowds surrounding the procession fell quiet as the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin turned onto the three mile-long stretch.
The route had also been lined with armed forces paying their final respects to the former monarch.
The procession is travelling to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The Long Walk procession
A royal procession will take the Queen’s coffin down the Long Walk in Windsor, on its way to St George’s Chapel, my colleague Sarah McCann reports.
The Long Walk is a three mile path and road located in Great Windsor Park which leads from Windsor to Windsor Castle.
Popular with park goers and joggers, it will play a pivotal role in the Queen’s final funeral procession.
The Queen’s hearse is expected to arrive in Windsor at 3pm, with the Royal procession along the Long Walk predicted to begin at 3.10pm.
The route will be lined with members of the armed forces, with practice for the procession taking place over the weekend.
Thousands of members of the public have been granted access to the Long Walk so they can watch the procession and pay their final respects to the late monarch.
King Charles and other members of the Royal Family will join the cortege in Windsor Castle.
The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: “Windsor is very busy and The Long Walk is now closed as it would not be safe to allow access to any more visitors.
“If you are just arriving now, you will be redirected to Home Park Public viewing screen.”
What time is the Queen’s committal service?
The Queen’s committal service, the last public ceremony for Her Majesty, is due to start around 4pm at St George’s Chapel and will last for 30 minutes, my colleague Steven Ross reports.
A committal service is normally held at the end of a funeral at the graveside and is an opportunity for loved ones to say a final goodbye.
The Queen’s committal service will feature many traditions which occur at the end of a British monarch’s reign.
David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, will conduct the service, and 800 guests will attend.
The congregation will include members of the Queen’s household, her Windsor estate staff, and members of the royal family.
The Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, three of the crown jewels, will be removed from the top of the Queen’s coffin.
The jewels will then be passed to the Dean who will place them on the High Altar in the chapel.
Hymns will be sung and prayers and religious readings will take place.
Following the committal service there will be a private service, where the Queen and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, will both be laid to rest at King George VI’s chapel at Windsor.
What happens next?
The Queen’s coffin is due to arrive in Windsor just after 3pm, where there will be another procession.
3.06pm – The state hearse will arrive in Windsor, and join the procession, which will have been formed up and in position.
3.10pm – The procession will step off. The route will be: Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.
3.20pm – The door of St George’s Chapel will open for the congregation for the committal service.
3.25pm – Members of the royal family who will not join the procession will arrive at St George’s Chapel for the service.
3.40pm – The King and other royal family members who are walking in the procession will join it at the quadrangle on the north side as it passes into Engine Court.
3.53pm – The procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister. The bearer party will lift the coffin from the state hearse, from where it will be carried in procession up the West Steps.
4pm – The committal service will begin. The length of the service is not yet known but when it ends, the King and members of the royal family will depart from the Galilee Porch for Windsor Castle. It marks the end of public ceremonial arrangements.
7.30pm – A private burial service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, attended by the King and members of the royal family. The Queen is to be buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
How was the state funeral filmed?
There are 213 HD cameras in and around Westminster Abbey, many of which are disguised and hidden inside hollowed out bricks, my colleague Alex Moreland reports.
The Queen’s coronation – the first time cameras were allowed inside Westminster Abbey – was filmed with just four cameras, with camera operators chosen for their slight builds such that they could hide more easily.
The coronation was filmed in black and white, in colour, and in an early experimental form of 3D. When part King George VI’s funeral procession was broadcast on television, the service was captured by four television cameras.
Today’s BBC broadcast is being powered by eco-friendly generators running on vegetable oil (something of a contrast to how the Queen herself lived, having lobbied for an exemption from climate laws around carbon emissions in Scotland).
Queen’s coffin in state hearse to travel to Windsor
The Queen’s coffin has been transferred to the state hearse at Wellington Arch ahead of beginning its journey to Windsor for a committal ceremony later this afternoon.
Members of the royal family watched on as the bearer party lifted the coffin from the State Gun Carriage and loaded it into the back of the vehicle.
Much of the procession party lined up in formation on the green next to the monument and stood in silence during the moving of the coffin.