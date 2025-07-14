Queen’s Park Chesterfield: Man found dead in Derbyshire park, police describe death 'not suspicious'
Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.19am on Sunday (July 13). A section of the park was cordoned off with police tape, and eyewitnesses reported seeing four police vehicles and two ambulances at the scene.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, at 5.19am on Sunday 13 July. A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”
The force added: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”