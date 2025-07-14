A man has been found dead in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.19am on Sunday (July 13). A section of the park was cordoned off with police tape, and eyewitnesses reported seeing four police vehicles and two ambulances at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, at 5.19am on Sunday 13 July. A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”

The force added: “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”