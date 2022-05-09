The State Opening of Parliament is expected to throw up announcements on leasehold reform and other pressing issues

The Queen’s Speech is due to take place as the official State Opening of Parliament kicks off.

The annual event, which traditionally sees the Queen give a speech from a throne in the House of Lords, will be a bit different this year, after it was announced that the monarch will not attend due to ongoing health issues.

However it will not stop the official opening of parliament.

Here is your guide to what will be announced and how to watch the event.

The Queen is due to officially open parliament with the Queen’s Speech. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is the Queen’s Speech?

The Queen’s speech is an official address given by the Queen in the House of Lords to mark the State Opening of Parliament.

Her Majesty traditionally makes a speech in which she details the forthcoming programme of legislation for the Parliament over the next year.

This includes announcements on key policies which MPs will be working on throughout the year.

When is the Queen’s Speech 2022?

This year’s Queen’s Speech is due to take place on Tuesday 10 May.

However, for the first time in almost 60 years, the Queen herself will not be in attendance.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”

Instead, her son, Prince Charles, will deliver her address to the House of Lords.

The Queen’s throne inside the House of Lords will remain empty during the ceremony, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall sitting in their usual seats.

Prince William will sit on the opposite side of Camilla.

What will be announced at Queen’s Speech 2022?

The Queen’s Speech is often given a theme by MPs, with previous years seeing a focus on issues such as Brexit.

Although the contents of the speech are not confirmed or relased publically in advance, there are often credible predictions made.

This year, it is expected that there will be some major announcements concerning the soaring price of living and growing the economy post-pandemic.

One area which is also due to be highlighted is the government’s plan for levelling up.

This includes legislation on leasehold reform and a new regeneration bill which will force landlords to rent out commercial properties to rejuvinate town centres.

The Brexit Freedoms Bill is expected to be commented on, while announcements on the Broadcatsing bill - which includes the privitisation of Channel 4 - are also expected.

Other bills expected to be mentioned includes the draft conversion therapy bill, the economic crime bill, the higher education bill and schools bill.

How can I watch the Queen’s Speech live?

The speech will be broadcast live on TV, with the event due to begin at around 11am.

It will be available to watch on major channels such as BBC and Sky News.