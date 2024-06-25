Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman and the dog she was walking have died after being hit by a car.

Police were called to the accident at West Boulevard in Quinton in the West Midlands just before 8.45am on Monday. A 20-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was confirmed dead a short time later. The dog she was walking also died.

The driver stayed at the scene of the accident and has spoken to police. A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "The accident happened between Barnes Hill and Quinton Road West and we’re keen to hear from anyone who can assist our investigation. "We’re particularly interested in hearing from anybody who was travelling in the area and has dash cam footage." Witnesses can contact Live Chat on the police website, or call 101, and quote log 857 of June 24. You can also email [email protected].

