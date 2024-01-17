Racheal Quinton died just three days after being diagnosed with terminal cancer following a visit to the GP on December 27

Family members said Racheal visited the GP on December 27 where she underwent a blood test. On December 29 she was taken to hospital, but on January 6 she received the news that she had terminal cancer. She died just three days later.

Ms Quinton was the mother of two daughters, Ellie, aged 16, and Mollie, aged 19, and was also due to become a grandmother in April. Racheal's cousin, Aimee George, has set up a fundraising page to raise money for the family following the sudden death.

She said: "As you can imagine, nobody was prepared for this emotionally or financially and so as a family we would like to do all that we can to raise as much money as possible for Racheal’s daughters and granddaughter so that we can continue to give Ellie, Mollie and Racheal’s soon to be grandchild, everything that Racheal would have.

"Racheal’s world was her children and she was so proud of all that they achieved, in particular with their dance. Racheal always looked glamorous and her pets were everything to her, she would always be offering her animal advice and even took the schools pet home for Christmas this year. The animal loving spirit is something that she has passed to her children and Ellie is currently studying at West Midlands Safari Park."

Headteacher at St Leonard's CE Primary School where Racheal worked, Mr Luke Bridges, said her death had been a "shock" and had "had a deep impact on St Leonard’s School". He added: "We feel heartbroken to have lost such a kind, talented member of staff. She was loved by the children, especially the younger children who found comfort in her company. Racheal worked at St Leonard’s for over 10 years.

"She was a very private person who did not search for attention. She quietly did her work with love and respect – something that is an inspiration to us all. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. We are planning a lasting memorial to Ms Quinton as we are keen for her legacy to remain with us."