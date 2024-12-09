A body has been found in the search for a missing woman who vanished over the weekend.

Rachel Bowman, 33, was found dead in the South Shields area on Monday.

She was last seen in the Cowgate area of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, at around 3.30pm on Sunday. Police broke into her home to conduct a welfare check but she was not home, sparking a frantic search.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Formal identification has taken place and Rachel’s next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers. This is an extremely sad conclusion to our investigation.

"Officers would like to thank everyone who helped in the search for Rachael by sharing appeals and providing information on possible sightings."

The alarm was raised on Sunday when Rachel made arrangements to rehome her 'beloved' cats, which her sister Sarah said was out of character.

Sarah also shared a heartbreaking appeal on social media in which she wrote: "Please Rach, we need you home."

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.