Network Rail staff will be staging a walkout in late June in a dispute over pay and redundancies, in what has been dubbed “the biggest rail strike in modern history”

Train passengers have been warned to not use railways during planned industrial action by Network Rail staff.

Staff will be staging a walkout on 21, 2, and 25 June, meaning that thousands of services will be cancelled and lines closed.

Network Rail have issued the warning, stating that half of all lines with be closed, with locations such as Bournemouth, Dorset, Swansea, Holyhead, Chester and Blackpool having no available services running during the planned action.

Other services will be drastically reduced, with the timetable from 20 June until 26 June only carrying around one fifth of its normal scheduled departures.

Around 40,000 RMT union members from Network Rail are expected to take part in the strike, alongside staff from 13 other train firms across the country.

The RMT Union has dubbed the industrial action as the “biggest rail strike in modern history”.